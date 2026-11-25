The Philippines’ push to secure a bigger share of global investments and emerging supply chains could face setbacks as foreign business groups raise concerns over regulatory predictability and the protection of private investments.

In a position paper dated 24 November, the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) questioned a joint administrative order issued covering asset turnover in mining and resource contracts.

“As the Philippines seeks to attract foreign investment into strategic industries and emerging supply chains, bidding requirements should be consistent with the Government’s investment-attraction objectives and provide clarity to businesses that have already committed capital to the country,” the JFC said.

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The order provides for the turnover of certain depreciated or cost-recovered operational assets to the government upon contract expiration, raising concerns over private property rights and the security of long-term investments.

The paper was signed by American, Canadian, European, Japanese, and Korean business chambers, alongside the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc.

The chambers warned that requiring companies to surrender privately owned assets could weaken corporate balance sheets, restrict borrowing capacity, and erode shareholder value.

Regulatory uncertainty could also discourage businesses from participating in future government auctions, reinvesting in existing operations, and modernizing equipment, potentially affecting business opportunities for technology and equipment suppliers.

“Mining and resource development require substantial, long-term capital commitments.

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Uncertainty over the ownership and treatment of operational assets at contract expiration can affect corporate valuation, financing arrangements, and decisions on future investments,” the JFC said.

The group urged the regulators to clarify the legal basis of the asset turnover requirement, ensure fair competition between existing operators and new entrants, and consult affected businesses before implementing disputed provisions.