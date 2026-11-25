Around 200 students from schools across the country gained a closer look at professional opportunities and workplace operations as Holcim Philippines continued its participation in an annual career immersion program for young learners.

Now on its fourth year, the cement manufacturer joined Day of the Future, an initiative hosted in the Philippines by the Embassy of Switzerland alongside the Department of Education (DepEd). The program brought students to Holcim's head office and operational sites in Bulacan, La Union, Davao and other locations to introduce them to different careers and the role of businesses in communities.

The initiative connects classroom lessons with actual workplace experiences, encouraging students to explore professions they may not have previously considered and better understand their possible career paths.

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Jesseca C. Genalo, teacher and school guidance designate of Catalino Sumile Integrated School in Iligan City, said workplace exposure helps students recognize their abilities and understand how their education can translate into professional opportunities.

“Exposing students to different careers at an early age allows them to see beyond the four walls of the classroom and understand how education translates into real-life opportunities,” Genalo said.

Romnick Latiban, Grade 6 class adviser of Mundiang Integrated School in Davao City, also welcomed the initiative, saying both teachers and students benefited from the experience.

“Through this program, both teachers and students learned a lot. The presentation was forward-looking and realistic,” Latiban said.

Through the activities, Holcim introduced learners to the different professions supporting its operations and explained how the construction industry contributes to communities, environmental responsibility and economic development.

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The company said its continued participation reflects its commitment to supporting young people and strengthening its relationships with host communities.