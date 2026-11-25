MREIT Inc. has renewed 90% of leases scheduled to expire in 2026 as of the third quarter, citing demand from global capability centers (GCCs) and knowledge-process businesses that have helped keep its office portfolio resilient amid concerns over artificial intelligence (AI).

During the PSE STAR (Philippine Stock Exchange - Strengthening Access and Reach) Investor Day, MREIT investor relations head Jeffrey Lucero, said the company's tenant base is largely composed of GCCs and knowledge-process outsourcing firms, whose complex operations are considered less vulnerable to AI disruption than repetitive and procedural business process outsourcing activities.

“So as a matter of fact, 90% of the expiring leases for the whole of 2026 have already been renewed as of September, as of the third quarter of 2026,” Lucero said.

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He added that MREIT has yet to see a significant impact from AI on its leasing performance, pointing to its tenant profile as a factor supporting continued occupancy and lease renewals.

Andy Willing Dela Cruz, head of investor relations at MREIT, said potential interest rate cuts could benefit the company and the broader real estate investment trust (REIT) sector by making dividend yields more attractive relative to fixed-income investments.