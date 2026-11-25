With 18 months remaining in the Marcos administration, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has appointed three officials to key leadership positions, tasking them to accelerate reforms in the country's maritime, land transportation and railway sectors.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced that Markus Lacanilao will serve as undersecretary for maritime and concurrent officer-in-charge of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Noreen San Luis will head the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Georgette Aquino will become general manager of the Philippine National Railways (PNR).

Dizon said the appointments follow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to speed up reforms and address long-standing problems across the transport sector.

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“Disrupt the rotten system and ensure that reforms last,” Dizon said, citing the President's instructions to the department.

Lacanilao, who previously led the LTO, will focus on modernizing maritime services, improving the processing of seafarers' documents and tightening vessel safety enforcement. He said his background in engineering, transportation and cross-border crime investigations had prepared him for the role.

“Our top priority is to improve the renewal process, make it faster and ensure that it is handled properly. Seafarers should not have to go through complicated procedures or face unnecessary additional requirements,” Lacanilao said.

He added that the validity of seafarers' documents should be extended to at least 10 years to prevent them from having to return repeatedly for renewals.

San Luis, meanwhile, pledged to continue and strengthen the LTO's anti-corruption efforts, improve transaction times and integrate driver's license and vehicle registration services into the government's eGov app.

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“We will not only continue these reforms; as the incoming LTO chief, we will strengthen them,” she said.

She also assured the public that the agency would scrutinize personnel records and prevent corrupt officials from returning to the LTO.

Aquino will be tasked with accelerating major railway projects, particularly the North-South Commuter Railway. The government is targeting the Valenzuela-Malolos segment to begin serving passengers in the first quarter of 2028, while work on the Malolos-Clark and Valenzuela-Calamba sections also needs to be expedited.