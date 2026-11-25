The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has assured that the country’s foreign reserves remain sufficient to cover more than six months of imports, but Governor Eli Remolona Jr. acknowledged Tuesday that the sharp decline since the onset of the Middle East conflict is “scary,” as the peso continues to weaken against the US dollar.

At a Senate session on the 2027 national budget, Senator Imee Marcos questioned the decline in the country’s gross international reserves (GIR), from a record high of around $113 billion in February to $98 billion in October, and its implications for the peso.

"Isn't it scary that we're exhausting all our dollars?" Marcos asked in Filipino.

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"Nakakatakot (It's scary)," Remolona replied.

Despite the decline, Remolona said the current level of reserves remains above the internationally prescribed benchmark of three months’ worth of imports, providing a buffer against external shocks.

“It's still a bit safe. It's equivalent to six months of imports,” he said.

The BSP has said it does not rely solely on the country’s foreign reserves or monetary policy to directly support the peso, which has depreciated by roughly 9.6 percent since closing at P57.66 before the onset of the Gulf energy conflict in March.

The local currency has breached the P60, P61, P62, P63, and P64 levels against the US dollar for the first time in history during the conflict. It stood at P63.775 as of Monday’s close.

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Remolona has explained that the central bank prefers to let foreign exchange market forces determine the peso’s value, intervening only during periods of extreme volatility. He attributed much of the currency’s weakness to the broad strength of the US dollar rather than rising oil prices alone.

“The dollar itself, if you look at the exchange rate against six major currencies, it's really getting stronger. So we are all in this together. It's not just the peso that is weakening. The dollar is getting stronger against major currencies,” he said.

“And that's the number one factor (that explains the depreciation of the peso. It's dollar strength. It's the number one factor. That's three times more important than the increase in oil prices,” he added.

The BSP chief also reiterated that weak exports remain an underlying vulnerability for the country, which spends heavily on imports but earns comparatively less foreign currency from overseas sales. He had raised the issue at an earlier Senate session.

“Our imports are high, while our exports remain weak,” he said.

“We earn dollars through exports, but spend them on imports,” Remolona added.

Remolona was also asked about the possibility of lowering interest rates, which the BSP has raised four consecutive times since the onset of the Middle East conflict. The latest was a “jumbo” 50-basis-point hike, following a surge in inflation to a fresh three-year high in October.

He acknowledged that interest rates are already relatively high, with the BSP’s key policy rate at 5.50 percent, nearly a full percentage point above its level a year ago, when the central bank had been cutting rates to support economic growth amid the downturn associated with the flood control scandal.

“It's already very high, but the inflation is also very high. If inflation goes down, we won’t raise rates,” he said.