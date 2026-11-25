As economic pressures squeeze household budgets, Filipinos are increasingly drawn to flexible internet packages that let them stay connected without fixed monthly bills, signaling a potential shift in the telecommunications market.

Globe Telecom Inc. reported on Wednesday that prepaid fiber service reached 1.2 million subscribers by the end of September, while its overall fiber subscriber base expanded by 30 percent year-on-year.

The telco’s home broadband revenues also climbed six percent to P18.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting sustained demand for connectivity despite tighter consumer budgets.

“Even amid economic pressures, the continued growth in data consumption reinforces the importance of getting our investments and priorities right.

Our focus is clear: strengthen network reliability, deliver greater value to customers, and ensure that every peso we invest translates into better connectivity and experiences for the Filipinos we serve,” Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz said.

Internet access is becoming harder to sacrifice as Filipinos rely on digital services for work, education, financial transactions, and everyday activities.

Globe’s mobile data traffic surged 18 percent to 5,705 petabytes during the nine months, while average monthly consumption increased to 17 gigabytes per subscriber from 15 gigabytes a year earlier.

Mobile data revenues rose 10 percent to P81.2 billion, accounting for 89 percent of the company’s total mobile service revenues.

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To accommodate growing demand, Globe spent P35.8 billion on capital expenditures through September, with 89 percent allocated to data-related requirements.