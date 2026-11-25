Local fintech giant Mynt Inc.’s record-setting initial public offering (IPO) topped Southeast Asia’s IPOs in 2026, accounting for the Philippines’ entire IPO proceeds for the year amid weakness in the local market, according to Deloitte’s Southeast Asia IPO market report.

The country recorded two IPOs as of 20 November, unchanged from 2025, but total proceeds rose by about 60 percent to $956 million, the firm said.

“The transaction demonstrated the ability of high-quality Philippine growth companies with compelling equity stories to attract significant investor demand, although a broader pipeline will be important in sustaining market momentum,” Deloitte said.

Across Southeast Asia, 89 IPOs raised $5.1 billion as of 20 November, with a combined market capitalization of $29.5 billion. The number of listings fell 26 percent year on year, while funds raised declined 22 percent and IPO market capitalization at listing dropped 11 percent.

Average deal size, however, increased to about $57 million from $54 million in 2025.

Four IPOs in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam each raised more than $500 million, while five listings involved companies with market capitalizations exceeding $1 billion. Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam accounted for about 78 percent of regional IPO proceeds, while the Philippines contributed another 19 percent, largely on the back of Mynt’s listing.

“Southeast Asia’s IPO market in 2026 recorded a lower number of IPOs but continued to demonstrate depth. Larger transactions still attracted capital, and average deal size remained resilient despite a more selective issuance environment. For companies preparing to list, a differentiated equity story, sound fundamentals, credible growth prospects and readiness for public-market scrutiny remain critical,” said Tay Hwee Ling, Deloitte Southeast Asia capital markets services leader.

“The market’s performance also shows why proceeds alone should not be read as a complete measure of recovery. Momentum will depend on a broader issuer base, sustained listing activity, healthy post-listing performance and continued progress in market liquidity and investor participation,” Tay added.

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Officials had hoped Mynt’s listing would serve as a catalyst for the local equity market, which ended 2025 as the region’s worst-performing stock market as investor confidence eroded following the onset of the flood control scandal.

However, despite breaking Monde Nissin’s 2021 IPO record with its debut on 20 October, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) continued to weaken. Concerns over stagflation intensified following the release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures in early November.

The PSEi fell to 5,306.98 on Friday, 20 November, its lowest close since the COVID-19 pandemic. Investor sentiment remained weak amid concerns over the direction of the Philippine economy, while regional technology and AI-related stocks came under pressure following reports of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s brief departure from the chipmaker. The local index also tracked the weakness in regional markets.

The MVP Group’s VITRO REIT and Aznar Shipping, both initially expected to go public this year, have since postponed their respective IPOs to 2027, citing the broader economic environment.

Despite these setbacks, Deloitte expects the regional IPO pipeline to remain constructive in 2027, although economic, geopolitical, and market uncertainties could affect listing schedules, valuations, and deal sizes. The firm said the Philippines could benefit from recent reforms and a developing transaction pipeline, while Malaysia is expected to remain an important regional market.