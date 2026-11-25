Chinese wind energy company Mingyang Smart Energy Group is looking to expand its Philippine operations through a proposed 600-megawatt offshore wind project in Negros Occidental and a $3.5-million operations and maintenance center that could support its growing project pipeline.

The company's investment plans were discussed during a 20 November business meeting in Shenzhen with the Philippine delegation led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2026 gathering.

Mingyang Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Zhang Chuanwei met with the delegation, which included Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque and Finance Secretary Frederick Go.

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The Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Certificate of Authority for the proposed Cauayan project on 6 November, marking a regulatory milestone for the company's offshore wind development plans.

Mingyang is considering floating wind turbine technology and intends to secure power purchase agreements through the DOE's Green Energy Auction Program for offshore wind.

The proposed $3.5-million facility could provide operations and maintenance support for the company's onshore and offshore wind projects. It is also expected to create opportunities for Filipino technicians to receive specialized training and for local suppliers to participate in component production and maintenance services.

The company is likewise evaluating sites identified by the Philippine Ports Authority for potential manufacturing and offshore wind operations, including turbine assembly and towing activities.

“Energy security is economic security. Reliable and affordable energy is fundamental to our economic competitiveness. As the Philippines continues to expand its power generation capacity, investments in renewable energy will help diversify our energy mix, support our transition to clean energy, and ensure a more dependable supply of electricity to support businesses, create jobs, and sustain economic growth,” Go said.

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Roque said the investment reflects confidence in the country's potential as a destination for renewable energy projects.

“We welcome Mingyang’s expansion as a strong vote of confidence in the Philippines as a premier hub for green investments in Asia,” she said.

Mingyang entered the Philippine wind market in 2023 through a 306-MW turbine supply contract with Vena Energy for the Talim and Sembrano wind projects in Rizal.