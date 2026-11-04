Eight officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been placed under preventive suspension over alleged irregularities involving infrastructure projects in Surigao del Norte, the Office of the Ombudsman announced Wednesday, 4 November.

The Ombudsman said it found sufficient grounds to suspend the officials pending the resolution of administrative cases involving grave misconduct, serious dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

“Without delving into the merits of the case and based on the evidence submitted by Complainant, the allegations against Respondents appear to be supported by strong evidence at this stage,” the suspension order stated.

The case involves allegations that DPWH officials authorized full payments to contractors despite the substantial noncompletion of government infrastructure projects.

Among the projects under scrutiny is the P80.61-million Mahayhay-Tuburan Road project in Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte, which was awarded to Boometrix Development Corp.

The project was previously linked to graft and malversation complaints involving Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco “Lalo” Matugas and his son, former lawmaker Francisco “Bingo” Matugas.

Investigators found that the road project was only 65 percent to 70 percent complete despite DPWH records indicating that it had been finished and the contractor had received full payment.

“The complaint stated that substantially incomplete projects were fully paid by the DPWH to the detriment of the government,” the Ombudsman said.

The suspended personnel include engineers Federico Gotico, Demilyn Castrence, Quitinano Armendariz Jr., Edward Tinio, Florencio Sulana and Ricky Arciga of the DPWH Surigao del Norte First District Engineering Office.

Also covered by the suspension order are accountant Jerome Sulapas and district engineer Annie Dela Vega.

The Ombudsman said evidence supporting the administrative cases included records gathered by the now-defunct Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

The suspensions were imposed to prevent the respondents from potentially using their positions to interfere with the proceedings.

“The preventive suspension was imposed pending the resolution of the administrative cases, as a precautionary measure against possible abuse of prerogatives of the respondents’ current offices in relation to the case,” the Ombudsman said.

The suspensions are preventive measures and do not constitute findings of administrative or criminal liability.