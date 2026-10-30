Ombudsman suspends 5 DPWH Bulacan officials over P188-M ghost projects

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered the suspension of five engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office in connection to its ongoing investigation into ghost flood control projects in Baliuag, Bulacan amounting to P188.9 million.

Investigators said that the projects involved in the case were intended for the construction of reinforced concrete slop revetments in Barangay Piel, San Roque, and Sulivan in Baliuag, all of which were intended for construction in 2024.

The suspensions arose from findings that the documents related to the “implementation, inspection, acceptance, billing, and payment” of the concerned projects were falsified in an attempt to make the requirements seem legitimate.

It was alleged that the five DPWH engineers manipulated documents in order to facilitate the awarding of projects to a joint venture, undermining the need for compliance with prescribed laws and regulations.

“The respondents falsified documentation in relation to the three projects to create the false impression that the joint venture had complied with the requirements of the laws and regulations, thereby ensuring that the contracts will be awarded to it,” the complaint read.

With such findings, the anti-graft body said that it had found sufficient evidence to prove its allegations against the engineers and noted that their continued role in the DPWH could prejudice the investigation.

“The preventive suspension was likewise deemed necessary to preserve evidence and prevent possible further malfeasance or misfeasance in office while the administrative proceedings are ongoing,” the Ombudsman said in a statement.

The engineers included in the suspension were incumbent project engineers Irene Ontingco, Kevin Geronimo, John Michael Ramos, Bernardo Villafuerte, and Michelle Cruz.

It was noted that former Bulacan 1st DEO officials Brice Hernardez, Jaypee Mendoza, Arjay Domasig, Juanito Mendoza, Norberto Santos, and Floralyn Simbulan were also included in the administrative complaint.

The suspension against the four officials was, however, rendered moot as they have been formally removed from the service and are all currently detained in criminal facilities in Quezon City and Bulacan for separate criminal charges.

Former DPWH officials Evelyn De Jesus, Ernesto Galang, Vicente Calderon and Merg Jaron Laus were likewise included in the complaint but have since retired from the agency.

State auditors Cinderella Esperanza Santos and Madonna Atencion were also tagged as respondents in the case but have been dismissed due to a lack of indication that keeping their positions in the Commission on Audit would influence the investigation.