The National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) has formed a 10-member team of labor arbiters dedicated to handling cases involving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced Wednesday, 4 November.

The team was formally introduced Tuesday, 3 November, during the NLRC's 52nd anniversary celebration.

The initiative aims to expedite the resolution of long-standing labor disputes involving OFWs and strengthen their access to legal protection.

NLRC Commissioner Jose Del Valle Jr. said the creation of a dedicated pool of labor arbiters is part of the commission's efforts to streamline dispute resolution and ease the burden on workers and employers.

“These initiatives reflect our continuing efforts to improve our processes and ensure that those who seek recourse before the Commission receive timely and meaningful resolution of their disputes,” Del Valle said.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino expressed support for the initiative, emphasizing the government's constitutional obligation to protect workers and uphold social justice.

“Ako po ay nakikiisa at umaasa na lalong magiging matagumpay ang NLRC sa paglalapat ng katarungang panlipunan para sa mga manggagawang Pilipino,” Tolentino said.

He stressed that labor justice is a constitutional mandate requiring the state to provide full protection to workers.