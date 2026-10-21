Five-year agreement signed in Tagaytay supports continuing education for officials handling labor disputes.

Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino and Philippine Judicial Academy Chancellor Justice Edgardo L. Delos Santos shake hands after signing a five-year agreement supporting the National Academy of Labor Justice in Tagaytay City on 21 October 2026. The partnership will strengthen training for officials handling labor disputes and protecting workers’ rights.

TAGAYTAY CITY — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Philippine Judicial Academy (PHILJA) signed an agreement here on 21 October to strengthen training for officials resolving labor disputes and protecting workers’ rights.

Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino and PHILJA Chancellor Justice Edgardo L. Delos Santos signed the five-year memorandum supporting the National Academy of Labor Justice (NALJ).

Under the agreement, PHILJA, the Supreme Court’s training arm, will assist in developing the academy’s curriculum, organizational framework and training programs.

The partnership covers faculty development, research, learning resources and professional development activities.

Established through DOLE Department Order 257, series of 2026, the academy serves as the department’s mandatory training institution for labor justice practitioners.

These include National Labor Relations Commission commissioners, labor arbiters, hearing officers, mediator-arbiters, voluntary arbitrators, legal officers and labor inspectors.

DOLE said the training aims to promote fair and efficient dispute resolution.

The department will manage the academy, while the Institute for Labor Studies, its secretariat, will coordinate implementation.