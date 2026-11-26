AirAsia Philippines Pilots Union (APPU) president Oscar Joseph Ramos Jr. (left) and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) spokesperson Carlo Onate speak to the media on November 26 concerning the filing of APPU a notice to strike.

The AirAsia Philippines Pilots Union (APPU) filed a notice of strike before the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday, 26 November 2026, following the airline's decision to retrench approximately 90 pilots.

APPU President Oscar Joseph Ramos Jr. said the affected employees include captains and first officers, representing nearly half of the airline's more than 200 pilots.

“We are deeply concerned about the retrenchment of around 90 pilots consisting of captains and first officer which was done hastily,” said Ramos, who was among those affected.

“We believe the process was not given sufficient time and consideration, consultation as well as [discussion of] the outstanding issues,” he added.

According to Ramos, AirAsia informed the affected pilots of the retrenchment on 24 November, with their employment set to end on 31 December.

He said most of the airline's pilots are APPU members.

Meanwhile, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) spokesperson Carlo Onate raised concerns over the timing of the retrenchment announcement, which coincided with DOLE's issuance of a certification allowing the union to hold an election.

The election would determine whether APPU could serve as the pilots' exclusive bargaining representative in collective bargaining negotiations with the airline.

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Onate warned against possible union-busting and urged AirAsia to reinstate the affected employees.

“Do not bust the union,” Onate said.

He also appealed to DOLE to allow the union election to proceed despite the retrenchment announcement.

With Christmas and New Year's Day approaching, Onate stressed the impact of the job losses on pilots and their families.

“Hindi naman karapat-dapat salubungin ‘yun ng wala sila trabaho,” he said.

The union maintained that the retrenchment process lacked sufficient consultation and called for further discussions with airline management.

The airline's response to the union's allegations was not included in the information provided.