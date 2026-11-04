President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to announce the country's next chief justice this week as Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo prepares to retire Friday, 6 November, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said Wednesday that all five shortlisted candidates possess the qualifications and integrity necessary to lead the judiciary, but declined to identify the President's preferred nominee.

“Lahat naman po ng mga kandidato para maging chief justice sa Supreme Court, lahat po sila ay may kaniya-kaniyang kagalingan, kaniya-kaniyang integridad. At hayaan po ninyo, i-announce naman po kung sino po iyong susunod na chief justice this week; hindi po natin pangungunahan ang ating Pangulo,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Also read OPINION Choosing the next Chief Justice Whoever is appointed must preserve judicial independence and sustain reforms beyond changes in leadership.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) submitted its shortlist to Marcos on 29 October, naming five incumbent Supreme Court magistrates as candidates for the judiciary's highest post.

The nominees are Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Rodil Zalameda, Japar Dimaampao and Jose Midas Marquez.

Under the Constitution, the President has 90 days from the occurrence of a vacancy to appoint a chief justice from the JBC's shortlist.

Gesmundo receives Order of Lakandula

Meanwhile, Marcos conferred the Order of Lakandula with the Rank of Grand Cross (Bayani) on Gesmundo during a ceremony at Malacañang on Wednesday in recognition of his contributions to the judiciary.

Gesmundo was appointed Supreme Court associate justice on 14 August 2017 before becoming the country's 27th chief justice on 5 April 2021.

During his tenure, he pursued reforms aimed at modernizing court operations, improving access to justice and strengthening the judiciary's institutional efficiency.

Among his major initiatives was the digital transformation of the courts, including the adoption of technology-driven systems and the digitalization and regionalization of Bar examinations.

Gesmundo also guided the judiciary through the post-pandemic transition, overseeing efforts to maintain court operations while expanding the use of digital services.