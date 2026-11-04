The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Wednesday denied allegations that former House Speaker Martin Romualdez has been receiving special treatment at the New Quezon City Jail in Barangay Payatas.

In a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE, the BJMP said its chief, Jail Director Efren Nemeño, ordered an immediate investigation on 3 November following social media allegations that Romualdez had been secretly leaving the detention facility aboard an ambulance.

"Initial CCTV verification by BJMP National Headquarters showed no recorded power or CCTV interruption at the Quezon City Jail–Male Dormitory, and no recorded movement of Rep. Martin Romualdez outside the facility during the period examined," the BJMP said.

The allegations stemmed from a social media post by veteran columnist Ramon Tulfo, who claimed that Romualdez had been leaving the jail without authorization.

Tulfo suggested that the alleged trips could be linked to Romualdez's family ties to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., although he provided no evidence to substantiate the claim.

He also called on investigators to examine the jail's logbook for possible power interruptions and compare the entries with the alleged dates and times of Romualdez's departures and returns.

The BJMP said its investigation remains ongoing, emphasizing that all persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) are subject to the same custodial regulations.

"The BJMP reiterates that all PDL are subject to the same custodial rules and that any movement outside the jail requires a proper court order," the bureau said.

"We welcome relevant information from the public and will cooperate with any investigation by other government agencies," it added.

The BJMP reaffirmed its "commitment to professionalism, transparency, and equal treatment of all PDL, without distinction or special privilege."

Romualdez was arrested on 7 September 2026 at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City following a Sandiganbayan arrest warrant in connection with a P7.44-billion plunder case involving alleged kickbacks from government flood control and infrastructure projects between 2022 and 2025.