P46-M farm harvests feed PDL, fuel tillers

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported Thursday that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) procured a total of P46.1 million worth of fresh, high-quality, and locally grown produce directly from farmers to ensure the delivery of healthier meals for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The initiative is made possible through the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP), a convergence program of the BJMP and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) that aims to mitigate hunger, ensure food and nutrition security, and reduce poverty in both urban and rural communities, including the country’s 167,000 PDLs nationwide.