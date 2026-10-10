Sandiganbayan allows Romualdez to sign pre-trial order at QC jail

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has allowed former House Speaker Martin Romualdez to sign the court’s pre-trial order while detained at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City.

“The Sandiganbayan Third Division had granted accused Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez’s motion to sign the Pre-trial Order at BJMP Payatas, Q.C. on October 12, 2026,” Third Division Clerk of Court Dennis Pulma told reporters in a message on Saturday.

“He will attend through videoconference. Although there is an order requiring him to appear personally, the court granted his motion,” he added.