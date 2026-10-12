During a media and stakeholders' forum marking National Correctional Consciousness Week on Monday, 12 October, Baguio City Jail Male Dormitory warden Jail Inspector Dexter Ngipol acknowledged that some former detainees return to custody after committing new offenses.

BAGUIO CITY — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) expects a new detention facility in Baguio City to improve rehabilitation programs and help persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) reintegrate into society following their release.

BAGUIO CITY — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Baguio has underscored the need for a new jail facility to address congestion…

Ngipol said that while rehabilitation ultimately depends on an individual's willingness to change, repeat offenses also raise questions about the effectiveness of existing correctional programs.

He explained that rehabilitation initiatives are designed to prepare PDLs for their eventual return to society but are hampered by overcrowding and limited space at the current detention facility.

The existing city jail occupies approximately 1,000 square meters, with portions of the aging structure already deteriorating.

Baguio's detention facility was transferred to the right wing of City Hall in 1918 before moving to the basement of the Baguio City Police Office in 1976. It has operated under BJMP management since 1991.

To address overcrowding, a new detention complex covering at least 3,000 square meters is under construction.

The facility is designed to accommodate 370 male and 110 female PDLs while providing additional space for educational, livelihood and other rehabilitation activities.

BJMP officials expect the improved infrastructure to support programs that help detainees develop skills and prepare for employment and community reintegration.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Daughters of Mary Immaculate International, a civil society organization assisting detainees, their families and crime victims, raised concerns about support available to former PDLs after their release.

The group sought clarification on whether the city government provides employment assistance and transitional programs to help former detainees adjust to life outside jail.

However, no representatives from the Baguio City government were present to address the questions during the forum.