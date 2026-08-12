GMEC and GNPD were recognized for supporting rehabilitation and livelihood programs for PDLs through Project HOPE, which combines fish production and vegetable cultivation using an integrated aquaponics system.

Aside from providing food, the project allows PDLs to develop livelihood skills that could help them earn income and reintegrate into their families and communities after their release.

AboitizPower joined Jail Warden JSINSP Don Phil Mari Frayna and other stakeholders and partner units during the anniversary celebration, which honored organizations and individuals supporting BJMP programs.

Project HOPE seeks to equip PDLs with practical skills, encourage self-reliance and provide opportunities for rehabilitation while promoting a sustainable approach to food production.

AboitizPower said it would continue working with government and community partners on initiatives aimed at creating livelihood opportunities and supporting more inclusive communities.