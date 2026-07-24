BAGUIO CITY — A local tourist looking for a weekend staycation in Baguio City accidentally asked the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City Female Dormitory if it had rooms available for rent.

The incident came to light after the facility shared a screenshot on social media showing a netizen inquiring about available units for an upcoming trip. Jail personnel politely clarified that the facility is a government detention center for female persons deprived of liberty, not a lodging establishment. The tourist immediately apologized after realizing the mistake.