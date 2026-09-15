“Hindi (Estrada and Marcoleta) pero tatlo (3) na regular inmates ang kasama niya doon sa infirmary kung saan siya naka billet,” Remulla told reporters at Camp Crame.

He said the infirmary is not air-conditioned but has exhaust fans to circulate air.

Remulla said the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) found Romualdez fit to remain at the facility under medical supervision following his hospital confinement.

“Yun ang recommendations ng PGH doctors, parang nakalagay doon he is fit to be confined but has to be under medical supervision,” he said.

Romualdez is required to undergo an electrocardiogram once a week, while doctors also recommended a CPAP machine for his sleep apnea. Remulla said Romualdez has so far declined to use the machine.

A hospital bed is also required in case of an emergency, he added.

Remulla said Romualdez remains under medical supervision because of his high blood pressure, diabetes and previous cerebrovascular incidents.

In-house doctors from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology will monitor Romualdez, while his personal doctors may visit between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., except Mondays.

Remulla said Romualdez does not have a permanent personal nurse or private security guard inside the infirmary.

The infirmary room is about 50 square meters and has a common bathroom shared by Romualdez and the three other inmates, Remulla said.

He added that doctors advised Romualdez to exercise for 30 minutes a day, including time spent outdoors for sun exposure.

Remulla said Romualdez may also choose to visit the mess hall used by other senators, but it remains unclear whether he will do so.

“Kung gusto niya, it his prerogative kung pupunta siya doon sa mess hall ng ibang senators pero ilang hours pa lang siya doon so hindi natin alam kung ano ang preference niya,” Remulla said.