"The BJMP assures that no special treatment will be given to any person deprived of liberty under the Bureau's custody," he added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Marcoleta's transfer was carried out following the Sandiganbayan Third Division's issuance of a commitment order in connection with the plunder case against the senator.

Earlier in the day, University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi informed the anti-graft court that Marcoleta no longer required hospitalization after recovering from pneumonia.

Legaspi, however, recommended that the senator remain in isolation for one week.

Marcoleta had been confined at the Philippine National Police General Hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.