The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Wednesday confirmed that Sen. Rodante Marcoleta has been transferred to the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory in Payatas following a commitment order issued by the Sandiganbayan.
"The BJMP confirms the commitment into custody of Senator Rodante Dizon Marcoleta to the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory at 10:49 a.m. on July 15, 2026, pursuant to a Commitment Order issued by the Sandiganbayan Third Division for the case of plunder and violation of Presidential Decree No. 46," BJMP spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera told the Daily Tribune.
"The BJMP assures that no special treatment will be given to any person deprived of liberty under the Bureau's custody," he added.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Marcoleta's transfer was carried out following the Sandiganbayan Third Division's issuance of a commitment order in connection with the plunder case against the senator.
Earlier in the day, University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi informed the anti-graft court that Marcoleta no longer required hospitalization after recovering from pneumonia.
Legaspi, however, recommended that the senator remain in isolation for one week.
Marcoleta had been confined at the Philippine National Police General Hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.