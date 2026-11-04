PANGASINAN — An environmental coalition is pushing for an ordinance declaring Labrador town a nuclear-free zone to block a proposed 1,000-megawatt nuclear power plant, citing legal concerns over incentives offered to potential investors.

Talindeg Pangasinan intensified its opposition after the municipal council postponed a public hearing scheduled for 7 October on Resolution No. 048-2022, which seeks to attract nuclear power developers by offering the municipality at least 1 percent of the plant's electricity output free of charge.

Coalition president Titoy Mislang questioned the legality of the proposed incentive, arguing that it violates provisions of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001.

Mislang cited Sections 36 and 74 of the law, which he said prohibit power generators from waiving regulated fees or shouldering electricity costs for specific communities.

He described the proposed free-electricity arrangement as a misleading incentive that could create unrealistic expectations among residents of the fourth-class municipality.

The coalition also cited Section 66 of EPIRA, which provides benefits to communities hosting power generation facilities, including a one-centavo allocation per kilowatt-hour for electrification, livelihood and reforestation programs.

Mislang warned that Labrador could face a situation similar to that of neighboring Sual, where residents continue to pay regular electricity rates despite alleged promises of free power associated with the construction of a coal-fired power plant in 1999.

To prevent the proposed nuclear facility from proceeding, Talindeg Pangasinan is seeking a municipal council member willing to sponsor a non-nuclear zone ordinance.

The proposed measure would repeal Resolution No. 048-2022 and prohibit the construction of nuclear power facilities within Labrador.

The coalition said it would pursue a local referendum through a signature campaign if municipal officials fail to act on its concerns.