Open call seeks actors for two roles in the upcoming eight-episode television sequel

A global search is officially underway to fill two prominent roles in the upcoming HBO television adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians.

The eight-episode sequel series, which continues the narrative established by the 2018 box office hit, has launched an open casting call for two fresh characters to join the high-society drama.

Original film co-writer Adele Lim will serve as showrunner and direct the project, which reunites some members of the original cast.

Two roles up for grabs

The production team has partnered with Firefly Casting to find actors to fill two major roles, named Posy and William. According to the official character breakdowns, the team is looking for an East Asian woman in her 30s to play Posy, a glamorous former socialite navigating the fallout of an imploded high-profile marriage.

The role requires absolute fluency in English alongside a familiarity with Mandarin.

The second role, William, is for a Chinese man in his 20s described as charming and handsome, with a strict requirement for native English fluency and conversational Mandarin skills.

No acting experience required

Unlike traditional Hollywood casting searches that rely heavily on established agencies, this open call allows any aspiring actor worldwide to throw their name into the ring.

The casting directors have emphasized that prior professional acting experience is not a requirement to submit an application.

In an effort to keep the process universally accessible and to protect applicants from industry scams, the casting office has explicitly stated that there is no fee to apply or audition for either role.

Deadline: 30 November

Interested individuals can find the complete character descriptions, audition script sides, and technical tape instructions on the official Breakdown Services portal.

Actors are required to record and submit their self-taped auditions digitally through the online platform.