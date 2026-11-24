Actor Fino Herrera is facing serious allegations from Armaine Nagaño, a non-showbiz personality who identified herself as his former partner. Nagaño has accused him of financial exploitation, emotional abuse, intimidation and threatening to release intimate material following a dispute at her condominium.

Nagaño brought the accusations to Instagram, where she published screenshots of conversations with her condominium’s security personnel. In the exchanges, she appeared to request access to CCTV footage covering the floor where her unit is located. She alleged that Herrera entered her home without permission, damaged her belongings and became physically aggressive during the incident.

She also claimed that Herrera threatened to circulate an intimate video involving the two of them. The alleged threat, if substantiated, raises serious concerns beyond their personal dispute, particularly over the potential misuse and non-consensual distribution of intimate material.

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In a separate statement, Nagaño said she had kept quiet about the relationship for months but had reached a point where remaining silent felt like denying herself the right to seek accountability.

“I exposed someone I used to care about with every fiber of my being. He did me wrong in so many ways — financially exploited me, emotionally abused me, violated my everything,” she wrote.

She added that she had expected to keep the matter private but no longer wanted to absorb what she described as repeated mistreatment without speaking out.

The financial accusations were extensive. Nagaño claimed she had shouldered Herrera’s expenses for several HYROX competitions, including flights and accommodation for two trips to Bangkok, another to Singapore and one to China. She said he did not even participate in the China event.

She further alleged that she paid for his gym training and memberships, participation at the International Strength & Conditioning Institute, rent, household bills, meals and parking. She also claimed to have financed his family trip to Hong Kong scheduled for December.

“And that's only the financial part, just to have the audacity to come here last night, make me feel unsafe in my own home (and only tried to stop after he already scared me),” she wrote.

Nagaño also revisited two pregnancies during their relationship. Recalling the first in 2025, she claimed Herrera’s initial response was, “Kailan mo ipapatanggal yan?”

She then referred to a second pregnancy this year, when she said they were already living together and she struggled with how to support herself, Herrera and a new baby.

“I chose him. I chose wrong,” she wrote.

Herrera rose to prominence in 2019 through the advocacy series Mga Batang Poz. His subsequent screen credits include Parasite Island, Marry Me, Marry You, Sleep With Me and Here Comes the Groom. He also appeared in Regal Studio Presents: Move On, Man! in February 2026.

The actor has largely kept his personal life away from public scrutiny. His last widely reported relationship was with non-showbiz personality Maria Aika Tolentino in 2023.