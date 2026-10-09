‘Crazy Rich Asians’ reunites original cast for HBO series

The original Crazy Rich Asians cast is returning for HBO’s upcoming series adaptation, with Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Ronny Chieng set to reprise their roles.

Adele Lim, who co-wrote the 2018 film, will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside director Jon M. Chu. The series will expand the world of Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novels across eight episodes.

“This series is the sequel we’ve been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan’s brilliant books,” Lim said.

Chu also expressed excitement about bringing the cast back together, reflecting on how the original film changed his life and became part of audiences’ lives around the world.

“Finally, I get to answer the question I’ve been asked almost every day for eight years: ‘When are we getting the sequel?’ Well… bok bok bitch, we’re back,” he said.

The original film, released in 2018, followed Rachel Chu (Wu) as she discovers that her boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), comes from one of Singapore’s wealthiest families. Its success helped bring Asian representation to the forefront of Hollywood conversations and left fans waiting for a continuation of the story.