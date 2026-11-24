Senator Imee Marcos pressed the DFA for answers regarding the supposed deal on farm and energy imports between the Philippines and the United States during the agency's budget plenary debates on Tuesday, 24 November.

Senator Imee Marcos expressed alarm that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) was “kept completely in the dark” about the supposed deal requiring the Philippines to source 100 percent of its agricultural products and energy needs from the United States, as President Donald Trump announced recently.

Trump made the pronouncement during a press briefing at the White House days after his bilateral meeting with President Marcos Jr. in Manila on 18 November.

Senator Marcos emphasized that the alleged pact was particularly concerning because Trump hinted that there would be “problems” if the Philippines failed to comply as purportedly promised, which she said amounts to a “very thinly veiled threat.”

“It caused extreme alarm, and while the Palace has stated time and again that the matter is still under study, the fact remains that an agreement apparently was met,” the lawmaker said during plenary debates on the DFA’s 2027 budget.

Senator Migz Zubiri, meanwhile, brushed off the supposed agreement as unlikely, suggesting Trump may have only amplified what was actually agreed upon with President Marcos, citing the US leader’s “unpredictable” style.

“You know how President Trump is; he probably said that to gain some local popularity in the US. I am certain that won’t actually happen because it’s impossible. I don’t think the country could get 100 percent of its agricultural products from the US, or power as well,” he said.

Still, Senator Marcos pressed the DFA for clarification on what the two leaders actually agreed to that could effectively limit the Philippines’ trade partners starting January next year, and whether the department—as the “overall architect of foreign policy” was consulted before the Philippines entered the deal.

“It's merely alarming that, in fact, there are no prior consultations with the foreign policy and diplomacy experts in the DFA. We all know that there are trade relations involved, and the DFA also has economic officers,” she remarked.

Phl caught off guard?

Senator Erwin Tulfo, the DFA’s budget sponsor, admitted the agency was “taken aback” because Trump raised the issue of imports only during the bilateral talks.

He said DFA members were present during the meeting, but discussions before Trump’s announcement focused on tariffs, with no mention of agricultural imports.

“I think there's an admission on the part of the DFA that they were kept in the dark regarding this announcement and that hereafter the matters have been assigned to others,” Senator Marcos stressed.

Tulfo explained that Malacañang instead referred the matter to the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture for further assessment, though the DFA would raise the issue in another bilateral meeting with the US in March.

According to Trump, he convinced President Marcos to buy 100 percent of agricultural products from the US, because much of the Philippines’ farm produce, particularly meat, is imported from Brazil.

“Is Brazil going to help them in case they get into a little skirmish with China? I don’t think so,” Trump said.

Manila and Washington are security allies under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which can be invoked in the event of an armed attack on Philippine forces, public vessels, or aircraft of an external party.

Trump claimed the deal also obliges the Philippines to source 100 percent of its energy imports from the US, moving away from the Middle East, where Manila gets 98 percent of its oil needs.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. confirmed the Philippines is open to buying more agricultural products from Washington, but stressed the need to diversify suppliers and prioritize lower-priced options to keep costs down in local markets.