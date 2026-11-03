The Play That Goes Wrong and Heathers The Musical will feature live Filipino Sign Language (FSL) interpretation in select performances at The Theatre at Solaire, giving Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing theatregoers in Metro Manila greater access to live theatre.

GMG Productions will introduce the initiative during the 13 November 2026 performance of The Play That Goes Wrong, followed by the 2 February 2027 performance of Heathers The Musical.

The production house is working with Deaf consultants and professional signers from the De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies. The collaboration aims to convey not only the dialogue but also the timing, physical comedy, and dark humor that define both productions.

Bringing live comedy across the language divide

Running from 6 to 22 November 2026, The Play That Goes Wrong relies on physical comedy, collapsing scenery, and deliberate technical failures as an amateur theatre group attempts to stage a murder mystery. Its FSL interpreters must keep pace with rapid physical gags while remaining visible to the audience.

Heathers The Musical, which runs from 21 January to 7 February 2027, presents a different set of challenges. The dark comedy about high school hierarchy and violent retribution moves at a fast pace, backed by a rock score. Its sharp dialogue and caustic humor require interpreters to convey the show's expression, tone, and rhythm.

(L to R) Liberty Stottor, Gerardine Sacdalan, Lou Henry, Jessica Ibadin PAMELA RAITH

Carlos Candal, founder and chief executive of GMG Productions, said the initiative aims to make live theatre accessible to more audiences.

"Live theatre should be experienced by everyone," Candal said, describing it as "a chance to laugh together, feel something together." He added that GMG is grateful to the Deaf consultants and FSL interpreters whose expertise makes the performances possible.

Dedicated seating and ticket details

A dedicated orchestra section will give Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing patrons a direct line of sight to the stage and interpreters.