Now in its third year, Grab's free Holiday Shuttle gives homebound Filipinos a no-cost ride to major transport hubs such as OneAyala and PITX.

Grab Philippines is rolling out new passenger features, airport partnerships and expanded driver-partner support to keep holiday travel moving, as the platform prepares for a season when its historical data show booking demand rising by about 30% during the peak week in December.

With heavier traffic known to stretch ride-hailing trip times by up to 35% during the peak period, the measures aim to help passengers plan their trips better, optimize airport pickups, and help driver-partners keep earning viably as they brave the holiday congestion.

“The holiday season asks more of the entire transport sector than it can ordinarily give, and we are committed to doing our part in easing the season’s commute challenges. We are introducing solutions that make every journey easier for commuters and driver-partners, and through our partnership with New NAIA Infrastructure Corp.(NNIC), we are making sure homebound Filipinos are welcomed home the moment they land. The work does not stop here. We will keep finding better ways to get every Filipino where they need to be this season,” said Grab Philippines Head of Mobility Clarize Morito.

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Optimizing solo trips and carpooling

Grab Philippines Head of Mobility Clarize Morito explains how Grab is preparing for the holiday season through new products and long-standing partnerships

With holiday traffic lengthening trip duration and seasonal demand stretching the country's limited ride-hailing fleet, Grab Philippines is rolling out features that give commuters more ways to share rides, get matched faster, choose their routes and plan their trips ahead.

Central to these efforts is helping every vehicle already on the road serve more passengers, beginning with easier ride-sharing and quicker matching.

● Group Rides lets friends and family traveling together share one booking and split the base fare, with discounts that increase as more riders join the carpool.

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● Group Rides Notice Board, piloting in Metro Manila by December, lets commuters without a ready-made group host a ride too. Passengers can join rides posted by hosts whose pickup points are within one kilometer, coordinate with co-riders through an in-app group chat, and review the fare breakdown before they ride. Sharing a vehicle gives each passenger a lower fare and makes better use of vehicle capacity during the busiest weeks of the year.

● Fast Booking matches passengers with the nearest available vehicle across ride types, including GrabCar and taxis on the app, which widens the pool of vehicles they can be matched with.

To help commuters plan their trips better, Grab is also giving them more control over how and when they travel.

● Passenger Select Route, now piloting across Metro Manila for solo riders, lets passengers choose from available routes, with or without tolls, and share their pick with the driver-partner. This gives passengers more say over travel time and cost when traffic is heavy, and it gives driver-partners clarity on the road, so there is less confusion mid-trip. Any tolls are added to the fare at the end of the trip.

● Advance Booking to Anywhere lets commuters lock in time-sensitive trips such as airport transfers ahead of time.

Welcoming Homebound Filipinos at the Airport

Building on its long-standing partnership with New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), Grab is working to make the arrival experience better for homecoming Filipinos.

Grab is also using an Airport PIN Dispatch at NAIA Terminal 3 with NNIC to help passengers and driver-partners meet at designated pickup points. Early operational data show that passengers using PIN Dispatch waited about 51% less time to be assigned a vehicle than those booking six-seater rides without it.

The Grab Airport Lounge, developed in partnership with NAIA operator New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), gives arriving passengers an air-conditioned space to book rides, wait, and proceed to pick up more efficiently. The lounge offers free WiFi, comfortable seating, complimentary bottled water, and charging stations to make the wait more pleasant.

For travelers coming home for the holidays, the trip doesn’t end at the arrival gate. Arriving passengers at NAIA Terminal 3 can wait in comfort at the Grab Airport Lounge or take the free Holiday Shuttle to major transport hubs such as OneAyala and Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX). The shuttle runs from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on the busiest weekends of the season, from November 20 to December 21, giving passengers more ways to continue their journey home, whether by bus, train or another ride. Moving more passengers out to these hubs also helps ease crowding at the airport during peak arrival periods.

Helping driver-partners make every hour count

Grab driver-partner Mish Dizon highlights how tools such as Ride Guide, Turbo and Streak Zones help driver-partners navigate peak demand, make more efficient use of their time on the road, and maintain viable earnings.

Longer travel times can mean fewer completed trips for driver-partners, especially during peak hours. To help them plan their time on the road and find bookings more efficiently, Grab is putting more tools in their hands this season so they can make the most of every online hour.

● To help driver-partners make the most of their routes, Ride Guide uses predicted demand to point them to areas where trips are more likely.

● Turbo, Grab’s driver-partner incentive program, pairs repositioning guidance with targeted incentives so that more vehicles reach the places where passengers need them.

● To make every hour online count toward earnings, Grab offers Streak Zones, which give cashback on rides completed within a set online window, with no ride-count target.