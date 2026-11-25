House Deputy Speaker and Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin said Wednesday that the recent passage of the unified Metro Manila flood control map allowed the country to ensure that funding that was utilized for flood mitigation projects were not only transparent but also effective.

“It’s a very good program, we understand the sentiment between the [spending bills of the House and Senate], but we believe that Congress will be united in our call for effective project implementation. No substandard, no ghost, and no overpriced projects,” Garin explained during a press conference.

The lawmaker expressed that the measure was an “important step” for the Filipino people, as it sought to resolve the daily struggle of ordinary Filipinos and businessmen who were experiencing flooding on a daily basis.

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While there were concerns in previous years when it came to how funds for the projects were allocated, Garin maintained that programs intended to address flooding could not be hindered.

“We cannot cease and stop all flood control programs because that is part of the preparation for climate change and everything that has to be resolved in relation to flooding,” she stated.

In an effort to prevent such issues from resurfacing, Garin said that Congress made it a priority to follow the policies that were mandated by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The lawmaker said that a particular matter that had to be addressed was distinguishing between the wants and needs of the public by identifying what projects had to be prioritized when it comes to funding.

She maintained that projects had to abide with the minimum project requirements of the DPWH before the same could be funded and implemented.

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While infrastructure projects were important, Garin said that a separately important measure was to resolve issues when it comes to the disposal of garbage through a reform of the Clean Air Act.

It is worth noting that the government, after a year off, has decided to restore funding for flood control projects in the national budget, amounting to P107 billion based on the National Expenditure Program.

During budget deliberations, the DPWH said that it had imposed stricter guidelines when it came to the inclusion of projects in fiscal spending, including the need for project sites to be geotagged and required its officials to conduct site visits.

Flood control has been a contentious topic in recent years, particularly as law enforcement authorities have identified that funding for such projects had become the epicenter of a multi-billion peso kickback scheme.