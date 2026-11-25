Smartphone brand vivo has opened pre-orders for the vivo V80 FE in the Philippines, introducing a triple 50-megapixel ZEISS camera system, artificial intelligence-powered photography features and a 7,000mAh battery.

The device is available for pre-order until 4 December 2026, with prices starting at P36,999.

According to vivo, the V80 FE features three 50MP cameras designed for different photography needs, including portraits, landscapes and group selfies.

Its 50MP ZEISS main camera is equipped with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), with a CIPA 4.5 stabilization rating intended to reduce camera shake during handheld photography.

The smartphone also features a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.05 aperture, allowing users to capture wider landscapes and group shots.

For selfies, the device has a 50MP ZEISS front camera with autofocus and a 92-degree field of view.

Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

Beyond its camera hardware, the V80 FE offers several AI-powered photography features.

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These include Fisheye Mode for curved-perspective images, AI Creative Camera for studio-inspired lighting effects and Creative Sticker Collage for personalized photo compositions.

The company said these features bring creative imaging capabilities from its higher-tier V80 model to the V FE series.

The smartphone is powered by a 7,000mAh BlueVolt battery with support for 90W FlashCharge.

It also features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye protection technology for smoother browsing, gaming and video playback.

The vivo V80 FE comes in Sparkling Gold and Chill Green color options, with two storage configurations.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at P36,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model retails for P41,999.

Customers who pre-order the smartphone will receive a limited-edition vivo Buds Air3 worth P1,799, a P1,000 discount and Gold vivo Membership privileges through the vivo Store app.

Additional promotional benefits include six months of extended broken-screen insurance and warranty coverage, along with six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage for eligible new users.

Pre-orders are available through vivo concept stores, kiosks, authorized dealers, the company's official e-store and the vivo Store app.