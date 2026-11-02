LAMUT, Ifugao — Mayor Mariano "Marimar" Buyagawan Jr. has defended his unconventional account of a police operation targeting fugitive former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, saying his romantic storytelling style reflects his search for love.

Buyagawan issued the clarification after his social media post about the unsuccessful police operation on All Saints' Day drew criticism for its romantic analogies, personal jokes and lighthearted treatment of a serious law enforcement matter.

The mayor maintained that the operation took place and insisted that his colorful account did not mean he had fabricated the incident.

Police conducted an operation at a poultry farm in Sitio Alupapan, Barangay Pugol, Lamut, early Sunday, 1 November 2026, following intelligence reports suggesting that Bantag could be hiding there.

According to Buyagawan's earlier account, Bantag was allegedly posing as a poultry farm worker but had left before officers arrived.

The mayor's account also included an unusual personal wish: that Bantag would eventually become a ninong, or godfather, at his wedding.

The remarks drew criticism online, with some readers accusing Buyagawan of trivializing the search for a fugitive facing murder charges.

Responding to the backlash, Buyagawan explained that his expressive writing style was influenced by his personal circumstances as a single man hoping to find a romantic partner.

He likened his storytelling approach to a bachelor courting someone with affection, humor and persistence.

The mayor said he was still searching for his "espiringhoy" or "Esmeringhoy," a woman who would listen to him, believe in him and inspire him.

He acknowledged adding figurative "salt and sugar" to his narratives to make them more engaging but maintained that the underlying events were factual.

Buyagawan apologized to readers who were offended by his dramatic presentation but stood by his account of the police operation.

He also urged the public to recognize the efforts of police personnel who conducted the early morning operation during a public holiday.

The Police Regional Office-Cordillera Administrative Region subsequently clarified that officers had conducted an operation to verify information about Bantag's possible whereabouts but did not find him at the location.

The regional police office said it was inaccurate to claim that Bantag had escaped arrest because his presence at the poultry farm had not been established.

Bantag remains wanted in connection with the October 2022 killing of radio commentator Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa and the death of New Bilibid Prison inmate Cristito Villamor Palaña.