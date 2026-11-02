The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has asked mall and gas station operators to recommend measures to protect delivery and transport riders from extreme heat amid the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino directed the operators to submit their position papers to the DOLE central office in Manila by Tuesday, 3 November 2026, following a dialogue on 30 October.

The recommendations will help the department develop guidelines aimed at protecting riders whose work requires prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

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“This is a weather disturbance not of our own making, but we hope to prepare you and the employees as well and the general public,” Tolentino said during the meeting.

The labor chief said the consultation was part of preparations for a new labor advisory establishing protective measures for delivery riders during periods of extreme heat.

“The initiative underscores the importance of shared responsibility among government, digital platform companies, and the private sector in addressing the occupational safety and health concerns of workers whose jobs require them to spend extended periods outdoors and on the road amid extreme heat and El Niño-related challenges,” the DOLE said.

The department has already issued two labor advisories addressing heat-related workplace risks.

Labor Advisory No. 19, Series of 2026, issued on 23 October, outlines the compensability of heat-related illnesses and the control measures employers must implement.

Meanwhile, Labor Advisory No. 23, issued on 27 October, provides guidelines on preventing and managing heat stress during El Niño and other periods of extreme heat.

The proposed additional guidelines are intended to strengthen protections for delivery and transport riders, who face prolonged exposure to high temperatures while performing their duties.