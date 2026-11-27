Two individuals were convicted by a Pangasinan court for selling chainsaws on Facebook without the necessary DENR permits and registration.

Two persons have been convicted by a Pangasinan court following their arrest by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last September for selling chainsaws online without the necessary permits.

The NBI said the conviction demonstrates the government's commitment to protecting the country's forests and curbing the illegal trade of regulated equipment.

The bureau reminded the public that Republic Act (RA) 9175, also known as the Chainsaw Act of 2002, requires individuals engaged in the sale, distribution, transfer, and possession of chainsaws to secure the necessary permits and comply with regulations set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The NBI said Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 39 in Lingayen, Pangasinan, issued a decision dated 17 November finding Jun Jun de Guzman Serrano and Ferdinand Isit Castro Jr. guilty of violating RA 9175 in relation to RA 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The two were found to have been selling chainsaws on Facebook without the necessary permits and registration from the DENR.

Following this, operatives of the NBI-Alaminos District Office (NBI-ALDO) conducted an operation against the two, resulting in their arrest on 2 September in Barangay Libsong East in Lingayen.

The NBI said using social media and other online platforms to facilitate unlawful transactions does not shield individuals from criminal prosecution.