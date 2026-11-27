The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded a 40 percent increase in cholera cases in the country, alongside a two percent rise in typhoid fever infections.

In its latest epidemiological report, the DOH said 28 cholera cases were recorded from 18 to 31 October, 40 percent higher than the 20 cases reported from 4 to 17 October.

The department said two areas in Regions V and VII had breached epidemic thresholds and continued to report increasing cases.

It also noted that the cholera case fatality rate rose to 23 percent this year from 1.89 percent in 2025.

As cholera is among the climate-sensitive infectious diseases monitored by the department amid El Niño-related water challenges, the DOH reminded the public to ensure drinking water is safe and food is thoroughly cooked before consumption.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

The DOH reported a total of 560 cholera cases nationwide so far this year, 61 percent lower than the 1,430 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the department observed a two percent increase in typhoid fever cases.

Also read DND hits back at China: We don't need Beijing's permission

It recorded 1,200 cases from 18 to 31 October, up from 1,180 cases reported from 4 to 17 October.

The DOH said 15 provinces and highly urbanized cities across nine regions had breached epidemic thresholds and were reporting increasing cases.

The department urged the public to seek prompt medical attention at the nearest primary care facility if they experience persistent fever, weakness, severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, abdominal swelling, blood in the stool, or difficulty eating or drinking.

Typhoid fever is a potentially life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. It is usually transmitted through contaminated food or water.

The DOH said a total of 17,089 typhoid fever cases had been recorded nationwide so far this year. Of this number, 15,002, or 88 percent, required hospitalization.

Despite the increase in cases during the latest reporting period, the cumulative number was 26 percent lower than the 23,100 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.