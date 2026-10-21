Labor department in talks with delivery platforms as extreme heat raises workplace safety concerns

CALAMBA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is working on additional workplace safety measures amid concerns over the exposure of delivery riders and other outdoor workers to extreme heat during El Niño.

The issue was raised during the Usapang PIA program on Wednesday, 21 October, featuring DOLE Cavite Provincial Director Marivic B. Martinez, as discussions focused on protecting workers from heat-related illnesses and strengthening employer compliance with occupational safety and health standards.

During the interview, the discussion touched on Labor Secretary Tolentino's reported consultations with delivery platform operators regarding a proposed labor advisory for delivery riders.

Questions were also raised about how DOLE would ensure compliance among delivery platforms and whether penalties could be imposed on companies that fail to follow the proposed guidelines.

The concerns come as delivery riders regularly spend extended periods outdoors, exposing them to high temperatures while transporting food, parcels and other goods.

Martinez explained that DOLE is preparing additional labor advisories in coordination with the Department of Science and Technology, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, and disaster management authorities.

The planned measures would use heat index classifications to guide workplace safety responses, including determining when work suspension may be necessary during extreme heat conditions.

She noted that Labor Advisory No. 8, issued in 2023, already provides measures to prevent and control heat stress in workplaces.

However, the existing advisory primarily addresses the management and mitigation of prolonged heat exposure.

Martinez also emphasized that DOLE CALABARZON continues to provide technical assistance to establishments and conduct inspections to promote compliance with occupational safety and health requirements.

She said heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, may qualify for compensation through the Employees' Compensation Commission, subject to applicable requirements.

The proposed measures could have implications for delivery riders and other workers whose duties require prolonged outdoor exposure.