PCG conducts K9 security checks at Batangas terminal

Philippine Coast Guard personnel and a K9 team stand watch at a passenger screening area at the Batangas City Grand Terminal as part of heightened security measures for Undas 2026.

The Philippine Coast Guard conducted random K9 security inspections at the Batangas City Grand Terminal as part of heightened security measures for Undas 2026.

Coast Guard Station Batangas carried out the inspections with the Coast Guard K9 Field Operating Unit and the Southern Tagalog Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

The operation focused on passenger buses and other public utility vehicles to help detect and prevent potential security threats amid the expected increase in holiday travelers.

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