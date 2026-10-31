PCG conducts K9 security checks at Batangas terminal
Buses, public utility vehicles inspected ahead of Undas
Text size
The Philippine Coast Guard conducted random K9 security inspections at the Batangas City Grand Terminal as part of heightened security measures for Undas 2026.
Coast Guard Station Batangas carried out the inspections with the Coast Guard K9 Field Operating Unit and the Southern Tagalog Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
The operation focused on passenger buses and other public utility vehicles to help detect and prevent potential security threats amid the expected increase in holiday travelers.
The PCG urged the public to remain vigilant, observe security procedures and cooperate with authorities to ensure safe and orderly travel during Undas.