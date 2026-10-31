Los Baños bans smoking, vaping in cemeteries during Undas

The Los Baños Municipal Health Office reminds cemetery visitors that smoking and vaping are prohibited in designated public places, including cemeteries and memorial parks, under Municipal Ordinance No. 2023-2380 during Undas 2026.

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — The municipal government of Los Baños has reminded cemetery visitors that smoking and vaping are prohibited in designated public places, including cemeteries and memorial parks, as families observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on 1 and 2 November.

Through its Municipal Health Office (MHO), the local government urged residents and visitors to comply with Municipal Ordinance No. 2023-2380, also known as the Comprehensive Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Ordinance of Los Baños.

The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in designated public areas, including places where families gather to commemorate their departed loved ones.

The MHO emphasized the importance of protecting children, senior citizens and individuals sensitive to cigarette smoke and vape emissions, particularly during Undas when large numbers of people are expected to visit cemeteries.

Local health authorities also called for public cooperation in maintaining clean, safe and comfortable surroundings in cemeteries and nearby public areas.

The advisory forms part of the municipality's continuing campaign to promote smoke-free and vape-free public spaces and reduce exposure to secondhand smoke and aerosol emissions.