Barangay health workers (BHWs) will gain access to skills training, competency assessments and livelihood opportunities under a new agreement between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The two agencies signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday, 29 October, with the National Public Workers Congress (PUBLIK) and Malayang Kalipunan ng Barangay Health Workers sa Pilipinas (Maka-BHW Pilipinas-PUBLIK) in Taguig City.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the partnership aims to expand professional development and employment opportunities for community health workers.

“This MOU is very significant because it provides opportunities for BHWs on how they can access not just referrals, but various government opportunities coming from TESDA and DOLE relative to their present role,” Tolentino said.

“This is a recognition of what BHWs can do and what they can do more through proper skills and training,” he added.

Tolentino also recognized the contributions of barangay health workers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they played a crucial role in delivering frontline health services.

TESDA Director General Jose Francisco Benitez, who also signed the agreement, emphasized that skills development serves as an important form of social protection.

Benitez said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had directed government agencies to strengthen the care economy and expand professional development opportunities for care workers.

Under the agreement, qualified BHWs will gain access to recognition of prior learning, portfolio assessments, training support and assessment fee subsidies.

The partnership also covers livelihood assistance, employment facilitation and measures promoting gender equality and social inclusion.