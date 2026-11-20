AMLC compliance practicitoner Atty Rainer Dela Fuente takes on the witness stand on the 44th day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The impeachment trial court resumes after a break due to the 49th ASEAN Summit.| Aram Lascano, SPPA POOL

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team should directly challenge the prosecution's technical evidence rather than rely on procedural objections and emotional appeals, a constitutional law expert said.

Lawyer Paolo Tamase, associate dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law, criticized the defense's cross-examination strategy, describing its approach to a forensic report presented by the prosecution as ineffective.

Tamase said defense lawyers questioned portions of the report without allowing their witness, lawyer Rainer Dela Fuente, to examine the complete document and its methodology.

"What happened yesterday — and this probably isn't the witness's fault in particular — was piecemeal; they went through portions of the report one by one without the witness actually seeing the entire report and the entire methodology," Tamase said.

He argued that the defense had sufficient time to provide Dela Fuente with a copy of the report prepared by prosecution lawyer Cabrera, which could have allowed the witness to examine its methodology and offer a more substantive rebuttal.

Tamase also questioned the defense's presentation of videos featuring former government officials, describing the approach as an emotional appeal that might have been more effective during the early stages of the proceedings.

With the prosecution having presented its evidence and the defense nearing the conclusion of its presentation, Tamase said the focus should shift to addressing the specific allegations and evidence against Duterte.

He argued that questioning the validity of the impeachment process does not necessarily answer whether the alleged offenses occurred.

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"The only question really is, did it happen or not? Is it true or not?" Tamase said.

While procedural challenges may carry weight in ordinary judicial proceedings, Tamase said they could be less persuasive in an impeachment trial, particularly given the defense's acknowledgment of the proceedings' political nature.

He suggested that Duterte's lawyers could strengthen their case by presenting an independent expert capable of producing a technical report comparable to the prosecution's findings.

"If there is one at the level of Atty. Cabrera who will also release a counter-report from another expert, that's something we should look forward to," he said.