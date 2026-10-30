Stroke rehabilitation center opens in Davao City

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go joined Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on Tuesday, 27 October, for the opening of a community-based rehabilitation center for stroke patients in Barangay Tibungco, Davao City.

The facility aims to provide rehabilitation and recovery services closer to residents, particularly stroke survivors requiring continued medical attention.

Go attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Duterte's invitation during his visit for the blessing and turnover of the nearby Tibungco Super Health Center.

He said the facility could help reduce the need for patients to travel to hospitals for rehabilitation, particularly those experiencing difficulties with mobility, coordination and speech following a stroke.

Go also emphasized the importance of accessible rehabilitation services in easing the financial and caregiving burdens on families supporting stroke survivors.

The senator cited Republic Act 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally authored and sponsored, as part of efforts to expand specialized healthcare services outside Metro Manila.

The law mandates the establishment of specialty centers in Department of Health hospitals across the regions, including services for cardiovascular conditions, brain and spine disorders, and physical rehabilitation.

In Davao City, the Southern Philippines Medical Center provides specialized cardiovascular care and other services, including cancer, lung, neonatal and trauma care.

Go has also supported the development of cardiac catheterization facilities at the hospital to strengthen its capacity to provide advanced cardiovascular procedures.

Meanwhile, the nearby Tibungco Super Health Center is intended to improve access to primary healthcare services, including medical consultations, diagnostic procedures and preventive care.

Go called for continued coordination among the Department of Health, local governments and healthcare professionals to ensure community health facilities have adequate personnel, equipment and resources.

Among those involved in the activity were Davao City Councilors Richlyn “Che-che” Justol and Danilo Dayanghirang, Barangay Tibungco Captain Merjade Calvo, City Health Officer Dr. Margie Roa-Rubio and Department of Health Region XI Officer-in-Charge Assistant Regional Director Dr. Grace Amistoso.