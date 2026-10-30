The Philippines and Papua New Guinea are exploring a new labor cooperation agreement aimed at expanding employment opportunities, skills development and support for workers in the maritime and fishing industries.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino discussed the proposed memorandum of agreement with Papua New Guinea Ambassador Stephen Pokanis during a meeting at the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) headquarters in Manila on Thursday, 29 October.

“Moving forward, the new agreement should involve cooperation on skills development, labor market information, green jobs, among others,” Tolentino said.

The proposed agreement would replace a previous labor arrangement between the two countries that expired in 2024.

Tolentino said the renewed partnership should prioritize workers in the fishing sector, including those in informal employment, while creating additional opportunities for labor cooperation.

“The fisherfolks, whether formal or informal, are part of the labor force of the country,” he said.

“Upskilling efforts and redevelopment of the sector will probably pave the way for a closer relationship between the Philippines and Papua New Guinea,” he added.

DOLE has been strengthening assistance for maritime workers through its Maritime Labor Affairs Office, which consolidates legal assistance, dispute settlement, workers' education and employment services for Filipino seafarers.

The department also implements the Trabahong Dagat Program, which provides fisherfolk with practical work experience, skills training, job placement assistance and business support.

The initiative aims to address seasonal employment challenges in fishing communities and help workers develop more sustainable income sources.