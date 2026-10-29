Queen of All Media Kris Aquino has expressed her willingness to serve the country through a possible appointment to the Department of Health (DOH), saying her personal health struggles have given her a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Filipinos seeking affordable medical treatment.

During her appearance on GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Aquino opened up about the possibility of accepting a government position, particularly one that would allow her to contribute to improving the country's healthcare system.

“Ako, if ever, sana ma-appoint ako ng kung sino man ang mahahalal na maging DOH, kasi sa experience ko, Boy. And alam nilang hindi ako magnanakaw,” Aquino told Abunda.

Having undergone years of medical treatment for her health conditions, Aquino believes her experiences could help her identify practical solutions to make medicines more accessible and affordable to ordinary Filipinos.

She specifically raised the possibility of reducing taxes on imported medicines to ease the financial burden on patients and their families.

“'Yung mapababa lang ang cost ng gamot, ang laking bagay na. And maybe, by not taxing the importation of medicine so high, we can already make it so affordable,” she explained.

The conversation also touched on the importance of integrity in government service.

Aquino stressed that public officials should be chosen not only for their qualifications but also for their honesty and commitment to serving the people.

“I feel kasi Boy talaga na dapat ang mga naa-appoint, 'yung alam ng taong may naitabing pera na. Wala po akong sinasabi at pinariringgan ngayon, but I would think we deserve honest public servants,” she emphasized.

For his part, Abunda shared that he, too, would consider serving in government if given the opportunity, particularly through an appointed position in the Department of Tourism.

The veteran television host recalled that he would have welcomed such an opportunity during the administration of the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, Kris's brother.

“In hindsight, if only I said yes also to Noy (Aquino) when they were thinking of putting me somewhere in the Department of Tourism, in the future, if I were offered to serve the country, not in an elective post, but in an appointed post like the DOT... gagawin ko talaga Krissy,” Abunda said.

Aquino's remarks offered a glimpse of her desire to make a meaningful contribution beyond show business, particularly in an area that has become deeply personal to her.

Although no formal appointment has been announced, her statements suggest that she remains open to public service despite the health challenges she continues to face.