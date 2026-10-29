Queen of All Media Kris Aquino may be facing serious health challenges, but she has not completely closed her heart to the possibility of falling in love again.

In a candid and emotional conversation with veteran television host Boy Abunda on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Kris revealed that she is currently single and would prefer her next boyfriend to be a doctor, someone who could understand her medical condition and remain calm during emergencies.

“Gusto ko talaga doctor. Hopefully somebody na hindi magfi-freak out ’pag tumigil ako ng paghinga,” Kris admitted.

The actress and television personality then shared a frightening experience involving her health, revealing that she had stopped breathing for two minutes earlier this year.

“Nangyari na eh. I stopped breathing for two minutes. Here, and just this year. But my heart, my heart was beating but my lungs stopped,” she recalled.

Because of that experience, Kris explained that she hopes to find a partner who would know how to respond during a medical emergency instead of panicking.

“So, I want someone na if that happens won’t panic,” she added.

When Boy asked whether someone was currently pursuing her, Kris confirmed that she was single.

The outspoken celebrity even managed to inject humor into the conversation, joking that doctors might become hesitant to date her after hearing about her medical experiences.

“Yeah. Siguro lahat ng doctor, after hearing my story, I'm sure sasabihin nila, ‘Wag na lang,’” she said with a smile.

Beyond her romantic life, Kris also became emotional as she talked about her youngest son, Bimby Aquino Yap, whom she described as a caring, loving, and devoted young man.

The proud mother acknowledged the sacrifices Bimby has made while looking after her, especially during her ongoing health struggles.

However, Kris emphasized that she does not want her son's future to revolve entirely around taking care of her.

“I want to end up with someone na kakampi ko, kasi hindi naman nawawala sa akin na Bimb is 19. He deserves a life. His life should not just revolve around taking care of his mama,” Kris explained.

Her statement reflected her desire to eventually have a dependable companion while allowing Bimby to pursue his own dreams, relationships, and personal happiness.

Kris also expressed confidence that whoever becomes Bimby's girlfriend or future wife will be fortunate to have him as a partner.

“Anyone who will become Bimb's girlfriend and his wife in the future, sinasabi ko na na naka-jackpot ’yung babaeng ’yon kasi maalaga si Bimb, mapagmahal, and I am so definite na he will be one-hundred percent faithful.”

For Kris, her son's kindness and devotion are qualities that will make him a wonderful partner someday.

The actress has been open about her health journey and the important role her family, particularly her sons Josh and Bimby, has played in helping her face difficult moments.

While she remains grateful for Bimby's constant presence, Kris wants him to experience a fulfilling life beyond his responsibilities as her caregiver.

Her conversation with Boy offered a glimpse of a woman who, despite personal challenges, continues to look forward to the future with hope, humor, and an openness to love.