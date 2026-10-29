Gibo: Undersecretary's reception of Chinese attaché 'more than courteous'

“I think an undersecretary receiving an attaché is more than courteous,” Teodoro said during a press conference following the high-level defense meetings in Cebu.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Defense Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. on Thursday defended the reception accorded to China's representative at the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), saying it was more than courteous for a defense undersecretary to welcome a defense attaché.

“I think an undersecretary receiving an attaché is more than courteous,” Teodoro said during a press conference following the high-level defense meetings in Cebu.

His remarks came after China sent Senior Capt. Yang Lei, its defense attaché to the Philippines, instead of its defense minister to the regional gathering.

Yang was received by Defense Undersecretary Ignacio Madriaga upon his arrival at the Mactan Expo Center.