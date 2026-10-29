Expert backs Gibo’s snub of Chinese defense attaché in Cebu

“Meh. Defense ministers and defense attachés are NOT ‘counterparts,’” Powell wrote on X.

(Left) Senior Captain Yang Lei, defense attaché of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines. (Right) Defense Undersecretary for Planning and ADSOM Chair Ignacio B. Madriaga.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Defense ministers and defense attachés are not equivalent in rank, a maritime security expert said Thursday after China sent a representative instead of its defense minister to the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu.

Ray Powell, a former US defense attaché who served in the US Air Force for 35 years, defended the reception accorded to China's representative at the high-level defense meeting.

“Meh. Defense ministers and defense attachés are NOT ‘counterparts,’” Powell wrote on X.

His remarks came after China sent Senior Capt. Yang Lei, its defense attaché to the Philippines, to represent Beijing at the meeting.

While Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who chairs this year's meetings, personally welcomed arriving defense ministers, Yang was received by Defense Undersecretary Ignacio Madriaga.

“Being received by an undersecretary is perfectly honorable,” Powell said.

“If they wanted Sec. Teodoro to personally receive him, they should have sent their defense minister.”

According to Chinese state media, Yang was the lowest-ranking representative Beijing has sent to the ADMM-Plus meeting to date.