Qualified Social Security System (SSS) members with monthly salary credits (MSCs) of P10,000 or below may receive up to P8,000 in financial assistance beginning 30 October under the expanded UPLIFT Assistance Program.

The SSS announced Wednesday that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) would release the assistance in four tranches of P2,000 each, credited directly to beneficiaries' registered SSS disbursement accounts.

The expanded coverage includes qualified members in the lower salary credit bracket, providing additional financial assistance to eligible workers.

However, the SSS clarified that having an MSC of P10,000 or below does not automatically qualify a member for the program.

To receive assistance, members must have paid at least one SSS contribution in 2025 or 2026 and be included in the Philippine Statistics Authority's 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System database.

Beneficiaries must also have enrolled a valid disbursement account through the SSS Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM) within the prescribed period.

Members were advised to check their My.SSS accounts for official notifications regarding their eligibility.

Meanwhile, qualified members in the P20,000 MSC bracket are scheduled to receive the third and fourth tranches of UPLIFT assistance, totaling P4,000, on 6 November.

The first two tranches were released earlier this year.

Eligible beneficiaries who have not received previous payments will get the full P8,000 covering all four tranches, while those who already received P4,000 will receive the remaining P4,000.