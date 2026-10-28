Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday ordered a review of police response protocols following a series of bomb threats targeting schools and universities across the country.

Nartatez directed concerned police units to assess existing security procedures, strengthen investigative capabilities and determine whether additional specialized training is needed to improve personnel readiness.

The directive follows bomb threats at two major universities in Metro Manila that prompted student evacuations and class suspensions.

Similar incidents have also been reported in provincial schools in recent months.

“We must ensure that our bomb threat protocols evolve with the threats we face. Our response must be swift, our personnel well-trained, and our investigative capabilities strong enough to identify those responsible and prevent similar incidents,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said the review supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen public safety and improve law enforcement preparedness against emerging security threats.

Police are also investigating whether some of the reported bomb threats are connected or constitute isolated incidents.

In Batangas, at least two individuals were recently arrested for their alleged involvement in bomb threats targeting two schools in the province.

Nartatez emphasized that every reported threat must prompt immediate security assessments and coordinated action among law enforcement agencies and school administrators.

“Every bomb threat must be treated with urgency and investigated thoroughly. We will establish the facts, determine whether these incidents are connected, and hold those responsible accountable under the law. Our priority is to protect lives and ensure that our schools remain safe for students and personnel,” he said.