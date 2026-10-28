Photo Courtesy of La Trinidad Vice Mayor Guiller Galwan

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Vice Mayor Guiller Galwan of La Trinidad, Benguet announced that the municipal government will not anymore tolerate the chewing of betel nut.

"Bawalen ti agmomma," (Betelnut chewing is already prohibited) Galwan stressed stating the enactment of Ordinance No. 30-2026 which was recently passed by the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of La Trinidad.

The ordinance received a favorable review from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Benguet and completed its required public posting period. The local measure aims to maintain public health, enhance environmental cleanliness, and foster overall sanitation throughout the municipality by regulating where betel nut can be chewed and disposed of.

Under the provisions of the new ordinance, the ban applies broadly across public, commercial, and shared spaces. Specific locations where betel nut chewing is forbidden include educational institutions, government workplaces, clinics, hospitals, and barangay health centers. The restriction also extends to all forms of public transportation and terminals, including jeepneys, buses, taxis, and tricycles, as well as dining and accommodation venues such as restaurants, cafes, hotels, and inns. Outdoor public spaces are similarly covered, prohibiting the practice on sidewalks, parks, commercial walkways, entertainment venues, and service establishments.

The La Trinidad SB is calling on both residents and visitors to strictly adhere to the regulation in order to support community wellness and keep the town clean.