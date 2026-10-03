Proposed measures include establishing security checkpoints along key thoroughfares throughout the province and confiscating smuggled or illegally distributed imported produce. Fongwan-Kepes noted that provincial officials are carefully reviewing the legal feasibility of these proposed actions before full implementation.

The issue escalated after authorities discovered approximately 750 kilograms of imported broccoli being sold in markets in La Trinidad, Benguet. Local farmers and vegetable traders have demanded an immediate halt to these unauthorized sales.

Fongwan-Kepes added that the heavy influx of imported carrots continues to hurt local farmers because these commodities can be stored in cold storage facilities for up to six months, compounding the economic strain caused by tons of imported carrots brought into the country in recent months.